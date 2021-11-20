Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
