Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tucson. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
For the drive home in Tucson: Generally fair. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. B…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. The foreca…