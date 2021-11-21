 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

