Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
