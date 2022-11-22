This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Tucson. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
It will be a warm day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. B…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Friday. The foreca…
Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tod…
This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…