Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.