Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sho…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…