Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

