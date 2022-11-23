Nov. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Tucson. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.