Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

