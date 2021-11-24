For the drive home in Tucson: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area wil…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Tucson. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly …
This evening in Tucson: Cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It look…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Keep an eye o…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.