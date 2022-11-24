For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
