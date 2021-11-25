 Skip to main content
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

