Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

