Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.