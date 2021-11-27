 Skip to main content
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

