Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Clear. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.