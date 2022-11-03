 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. Tucson could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

