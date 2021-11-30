Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Nov. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
