Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.