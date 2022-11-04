 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News