This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
