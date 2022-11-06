This evening's outlook for Tucson: A clear sky. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It s…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Tucson area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Wi…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…