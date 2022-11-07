Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.