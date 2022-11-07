Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Tucson. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Tucson. It s…
The Tucson area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tucson people will …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Today's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …
Tucson people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatur…