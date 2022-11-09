 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low near 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tucson will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

