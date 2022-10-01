Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The Tucson area s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect d…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
Tucson's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking …
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures …