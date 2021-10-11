 Skip to main content
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

