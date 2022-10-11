 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

