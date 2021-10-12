 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Tucson area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 AM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News