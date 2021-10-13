Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
