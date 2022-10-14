This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should…
The Tucson area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. The Tucson area sh…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should s…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The area …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like…
Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. It looks to re…
Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It sho…