This evening's outlook for Tucson: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
