Tucson's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
