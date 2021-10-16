This evening in Tucson: A clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
