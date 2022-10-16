 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

