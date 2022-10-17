Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening's outlook for Tucson: Mainly clear skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.