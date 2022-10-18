Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Tuesday. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.