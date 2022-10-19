Oct. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.