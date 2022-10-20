Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.