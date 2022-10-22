This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Tucson community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The …
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings o…
For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 d…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The Tucson area should see a ligh…
This evening in Tucson: Mainly clear. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.