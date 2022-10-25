Oct. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: A clear sky. Low 43F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Tucson area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.