 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Tucson will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit tucson.com.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News