 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: A clear sky. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News