Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Tucson folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

