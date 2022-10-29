Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
