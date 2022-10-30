 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Tucson. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News