Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

This evening in Tucson: A few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit tucson.com for local news and weather.

