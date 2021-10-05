For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Thunder possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Wednesday. It looks l…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Tucson: Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96, thou…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with…
Tucson's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected…