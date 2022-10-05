For the drive home in Tucson: Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
