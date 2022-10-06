This evening in Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Thursday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory from WED 7:42 PM MST until WED 10:45 PM MST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tucson folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. The Tucson area s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degre…
Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Tucson: Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is …
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.