For the drive home in Tucson: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Tucson folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
