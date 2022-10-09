Tucson's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Tucson Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on tucson.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Tucson
