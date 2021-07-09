 Skip to main content
Pima County weather: Tornado, flash flood warnings issued for Arivaca
Tucson's monsoon season has brought flash flood and tornado warnings to Pima County on Friday afternoon.

 Courtesy of the National Weather Service

Tucson's monsoon season brought flash flood and tornado warnings to Pima County on Friday afternoon.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Arivaca until 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said. 

Earlier, NWS issued a tornado warning for Pima County that was expected to expire at 4 p.m.

The storm was northwest of Arivaca and is heading west, the National Weather Service said. It will be heading toward the southern part of the Baboquivari Mountains.

According to a Tweet from the NWS, there was no population that could have been potentially exposed to the tornado. 

NWS said the last time it issued a Pima County tornado warning was near Marana last year.

