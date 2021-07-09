Pima County weather: Tornado, flash flood warnings issued for Arivaca

Tucson's monsoon season brought flash flood and tornado warnings to Pima County on Friday afternoon.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Arivaca until 5:45 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

Earlier, NWS issued a tornado warning for Pima County that was expected to expire at 4 p.m.

The storm was northwest of Arivaca and is heading west, the National Weather Service said. It will be heading toward the southern part of the Baboquivari Mountains.

According to a Tweet from the NWS, there was no population that could have been potentially exposed to the tornado.

NWS said the last time it issued a Pima County tornado warning was near Marana last year.

🌩️⚠️Here is a time lapse of the strong storm developing over southeastern Pima County. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect through 4:15 PM. Flash flooding is also possible near the Arivaca Rd/Highway 286 junction. Use caution! #azwx #Tucson pic.twitter.com/ssGNVK40Fz — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 9, 2021

