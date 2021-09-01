 Skip to main content
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Tucson

For the drive home in Tucson: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Tucson area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Tucson area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit tucson.com for more weather updates.

